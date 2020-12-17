EF Education-NIPPO, la suite d EF Pro Cycling...
Dès le 1er janvier prochain, l’actuel formation EF Pro Cycling changera d’appellation. Avec l’officialisation de l’arrivée de NIPPO CORPORATION comme co-sponsor, c’est sous l’identité EF Education-NIPPO qu’évoluera cette équipe du WorldTour.
Saison 2021 : EF Pro Cycling devient EF Education-NIPPO
Dès le 1er janvier prochain, l'actuel formation EF Pro Cycling changera d'appellation. Avec l'officialisation de l'arrivée de NIPPO CORPORATION comme co-sponsor, c'est sous l'identité EF ...
https://todaycycling.com/ef-education-nippo-la-suite-d-ef-pro-cycling/
EF Pro Cycling is thrilled to welcome Japanese construction and asphalt company NIPPO CORPORATION as our co-title partner for 2021. The team will race, ride, and explore as EF Education-NIPPO starting Jan. 1. And we can’t wait! 🌏🇯🇵🚲 pic.twitter.com/JO3Wo4DlhI— EF Pro Cycling (@EFprocycling) December 16, 2020