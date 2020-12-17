EF Education-NIPPO, la suite d EF Pro Cycling...

NIPPO CORPORATION se joint au projet de l'équipe américaine WorldTour EF Pro Cycling. Photo : EF Pro Cycling

Dès le 1er janvier prochain, l’actuel formation EF Pro Cycling changera d’appellation. Avec l’officialisation de l’arrivée de NIPPO CORPORATION comme co-sponsor, c’est sous l’identité EF Education-NIPPO qu’évoluera cette équipe du WorldTour.

 

