Remco Evenepoel cible le Giro comme objectif...
Saison 2021 : Le Tour d'Italie, une priorité pour Remco Evenepoel
A l'occasion d'une conférence de presse de présentation de l'équipe Deceuninck - Quick Step pour cette saison, Remco Evenepoel a évoqué son cas personnel. Si le Belge n'est pas toujours remis ...
"I will aim again for the @giroditalia. I am looking forward to being at the start in May and discovering this amazing race and its incredible fans!"— Deceuninck-QuickStep (@deceuninck_qst) January 13, 2021
